‘Prepare action plan for developing zoos’: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy instructed officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) immediately for further development of the zoo in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

Reviewing with the officials at the Aranya Bhavan (Headquarters of forest department) at Mangalagiri on Thursday, Peddireddy asked them ensure on making zoo in the State are more attractive. Even as the minister inaugurated the Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri, he explained that the government would appoint directors for zoo in Vizag and Tirupati.

The Minister suggested the officials to bring new animals under exchange programmes with other zoos. He also suggested the officials to visit in other countries and zoos and study the initiatives implemented there for preparing the DPR’s for development of the Zoos in the State. He gave several suggestions regarding the development of zoos in all ways. Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Environment and Forest Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy instructed officials to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR) immediately for further development of the zoo in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Reviewing with the officials at the Aranya Bhavan (Headquarters of forest department) at Mangalagiri on Thursday, Peddireddy asked them ensure on making zoo in the State are more attractive. Even as the minister inaugurated the Aranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri, he explained that the government would appoint directors for zoo in Vizag and Tirupati. The Minister suggested the officials to bring new animals under exchange programmes with other zoos. He also suggested the officials to visit in other countries and zoos and study the initiatives implemented there for preparing the DPR’s for development of the Zoos in the State. He gave several suggestions regarding the development of zoos in all ways. Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials were present.