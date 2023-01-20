Vijayawada police crack a whip on cockfight organisers: 480 held in NTR district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police registered as many as 180 cases and took 480 persons into custody. While the Krishna district police filed a total of 514 cases for indulging in banned cockfights, gambling and other anti-social activities during Sankranti festival celebrated from January 14 to 17.

According to an official release on Wednesday, the NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata stated that the police department made all efforts to prevent blood sport, gambling and other illegal activities in the name of Sankranti during the four days.

He also said police teams conducted surprise raids at various places and seized Rs 1,76, 282 cash, six vehicles, 170 roosters and around 182 rooster knives from the accused. “Reports on various media platforms accusing the police department of not taking action against gamblers and cockfights are baseless. We have conducted enforcement drives on one hand preventing illegal activities and promoted traditional Sankranti celebrations on the other hand,” he informed.

He further said various measures were taken to control the law and order in the district during the four days and arranged pickets at identified problematic villages in Nandigama, Jaggayyapet, Chillakallu and other mandals.

Similarly, Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva said enforcement drives were conducted across the district from January 1 to 17 and filed 213 cases and arrested 552 persons, seized Rs 2.24 lakh cash, 245 roosters, 241 rooster knives and two vehicles. Police registered another 301 cases, seized Rs 7.02 lakh cash and arrested 876 persons.

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police registered as many as 180 cases and took 480 persons into custody. While the Krishna district police filed a total of 514 cases for indulging in banned cockfights, gambling and other anti-social activities during Sankranti festival celebrated from January 14 to 17. According to an official release on Wednesday, the NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata stated that the police department made all efforts to prevent blood sport, gambling and other illegal activities in the name of Sankranti during the four days. He also said police teams conducted surprise raids at various places and seized Rs 1,76, 282 cash, six vehicles, 170 roosters and around 182 rooster knives from the accused. “Reports on various media platforms accusing the police department of not taking action against gamblers and cockfights are baseless. We have conducted enforcement drives on one hand preventing illegal activities and promoted traditional Sankranti celebrations on the other hand,” he informed. He further said various measures were taken to control the law and order in the district during the four days and arranged pickets at identified problematic villages in Nandigama, Jaggayyapet, Chillakallu and other mandals. Similarly, Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva said enforcement drives were conducted across the district from January 1 to 17 and filed 213 cases and arrested 552 persons, seized Rs 2.24 lakh cash, 245 roosters, 241 rooster knives and two vehicles. Police registered another 301 cases, seized Rs 7.02 lakh cash and arrested 876 persons.