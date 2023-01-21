Stolen, lost phones can be tracked via new portal launched in Vijayawada

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to improve the services being offered by the police department, Krishna district police launched a dedicated portal to receive complaints from the public over loss and missing mobile phone complaints.The Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) Palle Jashuva inaugurated the special wing on Thursday. This portal allows anyone to raise a missing mobile phone complaint from anywhere in the district jurisdiction without approaching the police station.

In order to raise a complaint to find a lost mobile, the complainant must send a ‘Hi’ message to the police on +91 9490617573 through WhatsApp. Following which, the complainant will receive an automated response with a QR code and link.

Clicking on the link will redirect the complainant to a web portal, where details such as name and address of the complainant, the IMEI number of the lost mobile, location of the mobile’s missing and other details need to be furnished. “The details of the complaint will be forwarded to the Cybercrime wing, where another team will trace the location and other particulars of the mobile phones using the IMEI furnished by the complainant. The police will safely hand over the recovered property to the complainant’s residence upon tracing,” the SP explained.

He further said that more than 100 complaints from various parts of the district were received on the first day after the inauguration of the special wing. “Mobile phones and other gadgets have become one of the most integral parts of our daily routine and losing them will create chaos.

At present, we are focusing on the complaints belonging to Krishna district. If anyone inserts a SIM card in the lost mobile phones, we will be receiving an alert immediately including the location from where the mobile phone is being operated. With this, we are going to trace and recover the lost phones,” the SP Jashuva explained.

