AP Health department awarded for controlling anaemia

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Health and Family Welfare department bagged two awards in the second National School Health programme, which was organised under Rashtriya Kishor Swastha Mission by National Health Mission in New Delhi on Friday. The State bagged the awards for the best performance in implementing the Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) programme for controlling anaemia and in the category of School health programme.

Rashtriya Kishor Swastha State programme officer Dr Nirmala Glory and the State consultant Dr Kiran Naik received the awards. The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department has been distributing iron tablets every Thursday to around 44,12,717 children, aged between 10 to 15 years in the schools. Moreover, the department in coordination with the school education department has been conducting a School health wellness programme from 2020 onwards.

The department also trained two teachers from every high school in 11 adolescent factors to create awareness among the students. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu appreciated them. Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, National Health Mission CAO Ganapathi Rao and others present.

VIJAYAWADA: AP Health and Family Welfare department bagged two awards in the second National School Health programme, which was organised under Rashtriya Kishor Swastha Mission by National Health Mission in New Delhi on Friday. The State bagged the awards for the best performance in implementing the Weekly Iron Folic Acid Supplementation (WIFS) programme for controlling anaemia and in the category of School health programme. Rashtriya Kishor Swastha State programme officer Dr Nirmala Glory and the State consultant Dr Kiran Naik received the awards. The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department has been distributing iron tablets every Thursday to around 44,12,717 children, aged between 10 to 15 years in the schools. Moreover, the department in coordination with the school education department has been conducting a School health wellness programme from 2020 onwards. The department also trained two teachers from every high school in 11 adolescent factors to create awareness among the students. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu appreciated them. Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, National Health Mission CAO Ganapathi Rao and others present.