Vignan University gears up for youth festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Preparations have been made for a big festival in Vignan University, said the Vice-Chancellor Vignan University Prof P Nagabhusan on Saturday. The posters of the youth festival Vignan Mahotsav-2K23 is unveiled at Vadlamudi Vignan University in Guntur.

The national level event to be organised on January 28 and around 50,000 students from the respective states of the country are expected to participate in the Vignan Mahotsav, the V-C said.

He said that the winners of Vigyan Mahotsav competitions will be given huge cash prizes and organised in an innovative way, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: Preparations have been made for a big festival in Vignan University, said the Vice-Chancellor Vignan University Prof P Nagabhusan on Saturday. The posters of the youth festival Vignan Mahotsav-2K23 is unveiled at Vadlamudi Vignan University in Guntur. The national level event to be organised on January 28 and around 50,000 students from the respective states of the country are expected to participate in the Vignan Mahotsav, the V-C said. He said that the winners of Vigyan Mahotsav competitions will be given huge cash prizes and organised in an innovative way, he added.