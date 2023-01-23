NMA celebrates 30th anniversary in grandeur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Medical Association (NMA) celebrated its 30th anniversary at PB Siddhartha auditorium on Sunday. Attending as chief guest, the Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Rayani Bhagyalakshmi released a souvenir of the association and asked the members of NMA to provide ayurvedic medicines to the public.

The association felicitated the best Ayurvedic doctors as well as the students with awards. They honoured Perugu Srikanthbabu of Hyderabad with Dr M Ramasundararao Memorial Award for Best Teacher, KSR Gopalan of Guntur with Dr Achanta Lakshmipathi Memorial Award for Best Ayurvedic Practitioner, K Vijaya Kumari of Rajamahendravaram with Dr M Kutumbarao Memorial Award for Best Medical Officer, I Jyothiswararao of Vijayawada with Dr KV Chalapathirao Memorial Award for Best General Practitioner.

Adding to these, CN Murthy of Vijayawada along with Dr SSR Murthy received Memorial Award for Best President of the National Medical Association of Andhra Pradesh, KV Ramana Raju of Vijayawada with the NMA Legendary Award of AP.

NMA Warangal unit received the Best NMA Unit award, PVNS Kumar of Vijayawada was honoured with the NMA Warrior Award, Akasapu Laxmikanthi Venkateswar of Kakinada was awarded with Dr Namburi Hunumantha Rao Memorial Gold Medal in Rasasastra Topper in MD and many other officials were conferred with various awards. Dr PVS Vijaya Bhaskar, Dr Vemula Bhanu Prakash, Dr B Ventaka Ramana and other doctors were also present.

