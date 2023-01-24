Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC bus mows down 30-year-old man in Vijayawada

Few passers-by rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old man died on the spot after an APSRTC bus hit him near Chuttugunta junction on Monday. According to Suryaraopet police, the deceased was identified as Dangeti Karuna Kumar, resident of Devinagar. Police said that the incident took place around 10.00 am, when the bus from Gannavaram on its way to Vijayawada bus station hit Kumar and ran over him. “He was on his way home on his scooter and the bus driver did not notice him overtaking from the right side. Kumar fell on the ground and came under the rear wheels of the bus,” said the police.

Few passers-by rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. Few others who gathered at the accident spot managed to catch the bus driver and handed over to police. “We have registered a case and took the driver into custody. The deceased body was sent to GGH for postmortem and investigation is on,” the police added.

