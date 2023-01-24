Digitisation focus of Tech Summit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Global Tech Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 17, the pharmaceutical sector has vowed to make it a platform for digital transformation in the pharma industry. As part of the 72nd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress, the tech summit team, led by Pulsus Group CEO Dr Srinubabu Gedela, conducted a roadshow and meetings to discuss policy design for business-to-biopharma digital transformation in Maharashtra’s Nagpur.

The event brought together 50 influential policymakers, global pharma experts, and other decision-makers to discuss how the Global Tech Summit is becoming a revolutionary platform for the application of cutting-edge technology in drug discovery, regulatory affairs, and making medicine more affordable for all.

During a round-table discussion, key personalities from the industry spoke about regulators facing challenges in digital healthcare. President of the International Pharmaceutical Federation Dr Dominique Jordan highlighted the impact technology can make in revolutionising drug discovery.

“Digital transformation in the pharmaceutical sector involves implementing various technologies to improve production and provision of healthcare products and services,” he noted. The delegates also discussed the importance of using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug discovery.

Former controlling licensure authority and current president of the Indian Pharma Graduates Association Dr Atul Nasa said, “AI and ML can help accelerate drug discovery by analysing large amounts of data and identifying potential drug candidates quickly and efficiently.

Commissioner of Food and Drug Control Administration (Gujarat) Dr HG Koshia remarked that regulators must find a balance between encouraging innovation and protecting public health. Assistant drug controller at the Medical Device Standards Control Organisation Abhijit Ghoshi said, “Digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industry is inevitable, and India should take the lead in developing policies.” Indian Pharmaceutical Association president Dr TV Narayana opined that, combining the financial backing of pharma firms with drug molecules from institutions will be a key source of innovation.

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Global Tech Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on February 16 and 17, the pharmaceutical sector has vowed to make it a platform for digital transformation in the pharma industry. As part of the 72nd Indian Pharmaceutical Congress, the tech summit team, led by Pulsus Group CEO Dr Srinubabu Gedela, conducted a roadshow and meetings to discuss policy design for business-to-biopharma digital transformation in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The event brought together 50 influential policymakers, global pharma experts, and other decision-makers to discuss how the Global Tech Summit is becoming a revolutionary platform for the application of cutting-edge technology in drug discovery, regulatory affairs, and making medicine more affordable for all. During a round-table discussion, key personalities from the industry spoke about regulators facing challenges in digital healthcare. President of the International Pharmaceutical Federation Dr Dominique Jordan highlighted the impact technology can make in revolutionising drug discovery. “Digital transformation in the pharmaceutical sector involves implementing various technologies to improve production and provision of healthcare products and services,” he noted. The delegates also discussed the importance of using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in drug discovery. Former controlling licensure authority and current president of the Indian Pharma Graduates Association Dr Atul Nasa said, “AI and ML can help accelerate drug discovery by analysing large amounts of data and identifying potential drug candidates quickly and efficiently. Commissioner of Food and Drug Control Administration (Gujarat) Dr HG Koshia remarked that regulators must find a balance between encouraging innovation and protecting public health. Assistant drug controller at the Medical Device Standards Control Organisation Abhijit Ghoshi said, “Digital transformation in the pharmaceutical industry is inevitable, and India should take the lead in developing policies.” Indian Pharmaceutical Association president Dr TV Narayana opined that, combining the financial backing of pharma firms with drug molecules from institutions will be a key source of innovation.