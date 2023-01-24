Practice principles of Che Guevera, says daughter Aleida

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Che Guevera’s daughter Aleida Guevara said that the support of Indians is giving a boost to them and urged the youth to practice the principles of Che Guevera instead of wearing the T-shirts with Che’s picture. She attended a programme conducted by the local leftists along with her daughter Estefania Guevara as a part of their visit to India to seek solidarity from the citizens of India to the citizens of Cuba, who are being oppressed by the superpower America. Addressing the gathering, she said that the respect she is getting currently is because of her father only. She said “Che is in the hearts of people even after so many decades. The people of Kuba are still fighting against imperialism.” Aleida recalled the pandemic situation and said that it is unfortunate that due to the pandemic, the development of all the countries went back with millions of deaths reported. She also sang an Argentina inspirational song on the occasion which got applause from audience. CPI General Secretary, K Rama Krishna, V Srinivasa Raoand others were present.