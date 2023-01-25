Infant deaths dropped in AP: Women’s body chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The infant and child deaths in the State have decreased, said AP Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma. She participated in the National Girl Child day celebrations organised under the auspices of Rainbow Hospitals at IMA hall here on Tuesday.On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, Padma said that their government has spent nearly `1.02 lakh crore for the welfare of women in the State for over three years. DIG of Police (Communications) NSJ Lakshmi said that several families are neglecting girl child. She also spoke about the grasping power in children, where she mentioned that girls have more grasping power than boys according to several studies. She also made it clear that the pass percentage of girls is more than the boys in many regular examinations as well as competitive exams. Rainbow children hospital Ginochologist Dr Uma Mikkilineni said that the world will develop fast if they utilise the capacity of a girl. She said that the girls are showing their talents in Space science in India as well as in the USA. On the occasion, the organisers conducted various competitions and students from different schools were participated.Hospital Unit Head Gunasekhar, Manager R Srinivasa Rao, Dr PV Durga Rani, Educationalist Venkat Pulabala and others present.