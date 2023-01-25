Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC Commissioner inspects several works

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inspected circle three here on Tuesday as part of a field visit. He inspected the roads and drains in the wee hours at Lurdh Nagar and Ramachandra nagar of the third division, where he gave several instructions to the officials regarding the desilting works for the drains. Later he inspected the hilltop of Gunadala and enquired the citizens about the collection of garbage by their staff.  Executive Engineer V Chandra Shekar, and others were also present.

