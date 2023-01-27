Home Cities Vijayawada

Welfare schemes showcased through R-Day tableaux

The tableau of the education department got the second place and tableau of the Village or Ward Secretariat department got the third place.

Published: 27th January 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 74th Republic Day celebrations were organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Thursday on a grand note. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unfurled the national flag.Tableaus paraded on the occasion enthralled the participants in the stadium.

As many as 13 government departments showcasing the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government were taken out in the roads of Vijayawada city after the conclusion of the celebrations.

Starting from the stadium, the tableaus reached the stadium covering Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent Junction, Ramavarappadu Circle, Gundada, Chuttugunta, Governorpet, Old Bus Stand and Raghavaiah Park.

While the tableau of the housing department designed in the backdrop of ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ got the first place.The tableau of the education department got the second place and tableau of the Village or Ward Secretariat department got the third place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp