Welfare schemes showcased through R-Day tableaux

VIJAYAWADA: The 74th Republic Day celebrations were organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here on Thursday on a grand note. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan unfurled the national flag.Tableaus paraded on the occasion enthralled the participants in the stadium.

As many as 13 government departments showcasing the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government were taken out in the roads of Vijayawada city after the conclusion of the celebrations.

Starting from the stadium, the tableaus reached the stadium covering Benz Circle, Nirmala Convent Junction, Ramavarappadu Circle, Gundada, Chuttugunta, Governorpet, Old Bus Stand and Raghavaiah Park.

While the tableau of the housing department designed in the backdrop of ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ got the first place.The tableau of the education department got the second place and tableau of the Village or Ward Secretariat department got the third place.

