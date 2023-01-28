50-bed special wing inaugurated for Arogyasri patients at Indo-British hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-bedded wing, especially for the beneficiaries of Arogyasri has been inaugurated at Indo-British Hospital under Ramesh Hospital.Chairman of the Ramesh Hospital Maddipati Sita Rammohan Rao inaugurated the Indo-British Hospital and its special Arogyashri wing.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Pothineni Ramesh Babu said that the patients would be provided with Tele- ICU services along with quality medical services under the supervision of expert doctors and with medical subsidies for the economically backward people who are not having Arogyasri cards.

The hospital’s catheterization lab, modern operation theatres, ICU and casualty departments were inaugurated by Senior Cardiologist Dr PVSS Srinivasa Prasad, Dr Bhaskar Naidu, Dr Krishnamohan, Dr Sivaprasad and Dr Chaya.

Aster Group chief executive officer Devanand, Aster Business Development head Metla Srinath, Ramesh Hospitals deputy managing director Dr Rayapati Mamata, medical director Dr Pavuluri Srinivas, renowned educationist and hospital management consultant Dr MC Das and others participated in this hospital inauguration programme.

