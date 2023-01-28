Home Cities Vijayawada

Govt, VIT varsity hold cyber security internship

The internship is designed to provide exposure to a variety of security tasks, including web and mobile applications using various commercial and open source tools.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Technology Services Limited (APTS) in partnership with AP Innovation Society (APIS) and VIT-AP University organised a State-Level Cyber Security Hackathon 4.0 internship programme to select a pool of talented final year students, graduates, post-graduates and professionals interested in the field of cyber security.

A total of 623 students from various colleges of the State had applied for the competition and 128 were selected for the finale, which was held on Jan 25 at VIT-AP University Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence.

The internship is designed to provide exposure to a variety of security tasks, including web and mobile applications using various commercial and open source tools.APTS managing director M Ramana Reddy, said the State government has introduced various initiatives, especially towards providing technology services.

