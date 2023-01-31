Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Civic body must allocate funds for bypass road footpaths’: Vijayawada Tax Payers Association

He also demanded to reduce speed breakers by increasing the number of footpaths in the city and enforcing the speed limits on roads.

Published: 31st January 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tax Payers Association (TPA) were objecting the proposal of the council to cancel the previously approved resolutions for the construction of footpaths in one area and allocate the same funds for the construction of footpaths in another area in Vijayawada city.

Addressing the media on Monday, MV Anjaneyulu, secretary of the TPA, said “the taxpayers association were demanding the construction of footpaths on KT Road and Guru Nanak Road with the funds of the 15th financial union as approved earlier. We suggest the corporation authorities and the council to allocate funds specifically for the construction of the bypass road footpaths from the  Seetara Junction to Gollapudi Y Junction and also for the construction of the  Polyclinic road.”

The secretary of the association also condemned the decision of the council by allowing the media into the council hall during the council meet and said that it was undemocratic.

President of the TPA, V Sambireddy said “build a 4-lane road over the railway track connecting the BRTS road from Chittanagar where the traffic has increased tremendously and causing problems to the pedestrians and vehicle drivers. He also demanded to reduce speed breakers by increasing the number of footpaths in the city and enforcing the speed limits on roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tax Payers Association TPA
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp