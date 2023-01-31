‘Civic body must allocate funds for bypass road footpaths’: Vijayawada Tax Payers Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tax Payers Association (TPA) were objecting the proposal of the council to cancel the previously approved resolutions for the construction of footpaths in one area and allocate the same funds for the construction of footpaths in another area in Vijayawada city.

Addressing the media on Monday, MV Anjaneyulu, secretary of the TPA, said “the taxpayers association were demanding the construction of footpaths on KT Road and Guru Nanak Road with the funds of the 15th financial union as approved earlier. We suggest the corporation authorities and the council to allocate funds specifically for the construction of the bypass road footpaths from the Seetara Junction to Gollapudi Y Junction and also for the construction of the Polyclinic road.”

The secretary of the association also condemned the decision of the council by allowing the media into the council hall during the council meet and said that it was undemocratic.

President of the TPA, V Sambireddy said “build a 4-lane road over the railway track connecting the BRTS road from Chittanagar where the traffic has increased tremendously and causing problems to the pedestrians and vehicle drivers. He also demanded to reduce speed breakers by increasing the number of footpaths in the city and enforcing the speed limits on roads.

