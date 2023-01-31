Contract of lecturers ends today in Vijayawada, students left in the lurch

K Kalyan Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The contract period of 3,720 contract lecturers and about 315 part-time lecturers who are teaching inter-subjects for the academic year 2022-23 will end today before the end of the academic year. The contract will end three months before the academic year. This in turn will impact the studies of the poor students at a time when examinations are around the corner. Moreover, the Junior Lecturers (JLs) have been expressing their concern regarding their livelihood for the past two to three months seeking renewal and demanding to abolish GO RT No 29 by which their services will be terminated.

With syllabus pending for several colleges, it will be a herculean task to handle so many students and their revision exercises with only 10 per cent of regular lecturers. This, in fact, has left the students as well as their parents in a state of confusion. Moreover, the government is also likely to face difficulties such as a lack of examiners, and staff for spot valuation of these students.

Meanwhile, the pre-final examinations commenced on Monday, which will be followed by practical exams on February 20. Previously, the contract, which began every June lasted till the end of the next April, and renewed. But, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enhanced the contract period from 10 to 12 months with only 10 days gap left for renewal, which has been a boon to the Contract Junior Lecturers.

Though it was there for the last two years, however, the GO RT NO 29 has poured water on their hopes, which stated that the contract is only for 10 months and will be concluded on January 31.

MV Gnaneswar, Contract Junior Lecturer of Government Junior College, Pedana said, “If our contract ends from January 31, all the poor children studying in the government junior colleges will get affected due to lack of supervision during the crucial exam time. They are continuing their studies depending on the contract lecturers, who are more than 90% in government colleges across the State. So, the government has to change their 10-month contract policy and make it valid for 12 months.”

Niranjan Varadu, a part-time lecturer at Government Junior College, Pedana said,” I am a part-time lecturer and our part-timers work more than the others. Though our monthly payment is very less, we are doing our level best for the sake of students. The decision of the officials to end the contract by January 31 this year has become a burden for all of us. It shows the impact on hundreds of our families and the thousands of students.”

Rentapalli Vijaya Bheri, State Vice President of the Government Contract Lecturers Association, said, “It is shocking that the officials have changed the 12-month contract system introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which brought happiness after two decades of joining. With the acts of the Board of Intermediate, the teachers and also the students will lose a lot. We request CM to intervene in the matter and instruct the officials to abolish the GO RT NO 29. We demand the board officials take back the GO 29 if not will stage a protest.”

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director, of Intermediate Education, Ch Tata Rao said that they have appealed to the government to extend the contract period of contract as well as the part-time lecturers.

