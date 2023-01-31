Home Cities Vijayawada

Natural farming products on sale in NTR collectorate

The stall was set up under the auspices of the District Agriculture Officer M Vijaya Bharathi and District Project Manager DMS Vijaya Kumari.

VIJAYAWADA: As part of creating awareness and encouraging the sale of Natural farming products directly from farmers to customers, the agriculture department set up an innovative sale and exhibition of Natural farming products stall at the NTR District Collectorate in the view of Spandana, every Monday. The response was positive from the public for farming products.

Before exhibiting the products, the natural farming farmers Veerabhadra Rao, who grows chilli, turmeric, sugarcane and vegetables, and P Srinivasa Rao, who grows apple bears, explained their experiences of farming and sales to the collector S Dilli Rao. The Collector congratulated the respective farmers on this occasion.

The officials and people who attended the Spandana programme purchased green vegetables, fruits (apple berry & guava) dal, oils, jaggery, and Rythu Butta Kit (essential products sufficient for a month) in the stall. The purchasers appreciated the farmers for bringing the products grown in nature directly and making them available to the public, they also thanked the agriculture officials for the innovative way of sale they chose. Project Director of ATMA U Narasimha Rao appreciated the initiative.

