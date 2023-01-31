SCR Vijayawada division earns Rs 3,257 crore, 63 days ahead of new financial year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada division of South Central Railways (SCR) has registered record-breaking performance by surpassing its Annual Freight Earnings target of Rs 3,257 crore, 63 days ahead of the financial year 2022-23 closure.

On January 28, the division registered cumulative Originating Freight Earnings (OFE) of Rs 3,271 crore for the year 2022-23 by surpassing the annual target of Rs 3,257 crore.

It has loaded nearly 28.01 Million Tonnes (MT) of freight in the current financial year till date and marching ahead comfortably to accomplish the annual loading target of 30.100 MT of freight.

With everything in line and bright loading projections, the division is all set once again to breach Rs 5,000 crore in overall gross revenue this financial year. The highest-ever earning of Vijayawada division are Rs 5136 crore, recorded in the year 2018-19.

Coal is a major contributor commodity wise, accounting for nearly 52 per cent of Freight transported from the division to various destinations. Around 15.12 MT coal and six MT of fertilizers was transported, the second-highest commodity loaded in the current financial year.

The efforts of field and Divisional Business Development Unit teams, the division was able to achieve new traffic streams like sunflower oil, timber waste, wheat, fly ash bricks etc.

Krishnapatnam and Kakinada Port sidings played a key role in reaching the annual target by loading 13.7 MT and 6.6 MT freight till December 2022. About 74 rakes of iron ore, 42 rakes of maize were loaded by the division. Many traffic streams lost to road traffic were recaptured with the relentless negotiations by field and office staff.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Rambabu lauded the efforts of commercial staff in achieving this rare feat. He stated that the performance of the division is a classic example of resilience to resurgence with hardwork.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan congratulated Rambabu and his team for the record-breaking freight performance.

DRM stated that they has undertaken many infrastructural upgradations works like development of Goods shed at Dwarapudi, Bikkavolu, Bayyavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, raising of sectional speeds along with commissioning of Longer Loops to facilitate seamless movement of freight traffic in the division and to attract freight customers. He said that division is reaping dividends due to the hard work of it committed and dedicated force.

