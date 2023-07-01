Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra receives 37 per cent deficit rainfall in June

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh received 37 per cent deficit rainfall in June, the first month of the southwest monsoon. The delayed arrival of monsoons in the state is the key reason for the deficit rainfall. 

If analysed regional-wise, the coastal region has received 64.8 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 109.5 mm, that is 41 per cent deficit rainfall. Rayalaseema region received 52.8 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 72.3 mm, which is 27 per cent of deficit rainfall. 

As against normal rainfall of 94.1 mm, the state received just 59.2 mm. East Godavari district recorded an 80 per cent deficit in rainfall, the highest in the state. As against normal rainfall of 125.9 mm, the district received only 25.8 mm in June.  

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam (70 %), Vizinagaram, (59 %), Nellore (56 %) and Kurnool district (51 %) are among the other districts that received poor rainfall.  Out of 26 districts, only four districts have reported more than normal rainfall. 

BR Ambedkar Konaseema district reported 21 per cent surplus rainfall. As against normal rainfall of 137.6 mm, the district received 165.6 per cent. It was followed by Chittoor district which recorded 20% deficit rainfall, Sri Satya Sai district (11 %),  and Krishna district (2 %). 

