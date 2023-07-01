Home Cities Vijayawada

Complaint lodged against woman in Vijayawada for killing pet cat

The accused woman, Kumari, earlier warned her of killing the cat if it enters into her house and told them to restrict the cat. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bizarre incident, a woman lodged a complaint against her neighbours alleging that they had killed her pet cat over some disputes in Gannavaram. 

Based on a complaint, Gannavaram police registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA) on Friday against the neighbour and launched an investigation into the suspicious death of the cat. 

According to Gannavaram inspector P Kanaka Rao, the complainant, Shaik Chana, alleged that a woman named, M Kumari, who lives in her neighbourhood allegedly bet her pet to death over previous disputes. 

The accused woman, Kumari, earlier warned her of killing the cat if it enters her house and told them to restrict the cat. 

On Thursday, Chana noticed her cat was missing and found dead with injuries near the drainage. “Suspecting that Kumari might have beaten the cat to death, she lodged a complaint and a case has been registered. The investigation is on,” said Inspector Kanaka Rao. 

