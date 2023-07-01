Padma hits out at Naidu, expresses ire over social media posts ‘defaming’ govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh chairperson for the State Commission for Women Vasireddy Padma took exception to the social media posts defaming women for political gains. Regarding this, she said the commission will conduct a seminar in Vijayawada on July 5 to chalk out necessary amendments to be made for action against unverified and fake posts on social media platforms.

Addressing the media here at the secretariat on Friday, the chairperson Padma referred to some recent posts of one Swetha Chowdary against YSRC government, CM YS Jagan and his wife Bharathi and found fault with her posts. She further expressed ire over opposition TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu for extending his support to her instead of controlling such defamatory and false posts on the social media platforms.

“We must put an end to the atrocities against women by strengthening the laws. Women in politics, films and media are becoming easy targets and some people are enjoying the pleasure by posting morphed and unverified news for their political gains,” she said.

