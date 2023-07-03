Home Cities Vijayawada

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata offers Aashadam Saare to Goddess Durga

It is a tradition that the city top cop offers Saare to the Goddess during the Telugu month of Ashadam, which is considered auspicious to worship Kanaka Durga.

Published: 03rd July 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

​ Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonala Utsavala Ummadi Committee members take out a procession at Durga Temple in Vijayawada I Express ​

​ Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonala Utsavala Ummadi Committee members take out a procession at Durga Temple in Vijayawada I Express ​

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata presented Aashadam Saare to Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

It is a tradition that the city top cop offers Saare to the Goddess during the Telugu month of Ashadam, which is considered auspicious to worship Kanaka Durga.

The police commissioner along with DCP Vishal Gunni, west zone ACP Hanumantha Rao, one-town inspector R Suresh Reddy and other officials took the procession carrying traditional clothes from one town to the temple atop Indrakeeladri.

After offering clothes, Rana along with other officials had the darshan of presiding deity and performed special pujas. Later, the CP was offered Veda Ashirvachanam and prasadam by the priests and temple authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goddess Durga
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp