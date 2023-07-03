Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata offers Aashadam Saare to Goddess Durga

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata presented Aashadam Saare to Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday.

It is a tradition that the city top cop offers Saare to the Goddess during the Telugu month of Ashadam, which is considered auspicious to worship Kanaka Durga.

The police commissioner along with DCP Vishal Gunni, west zone ACP Hanumantha Rao, one-town inspector R Suresh Reddy and other officials took the procession carrying traditional clothes from one town to the temple atop Indrakeeladri.

After offering clothes, Rana along with other officials had the darshan of presiding deity and performed special pujas. Later, the CP was offered Veda Ashirvachanam and prasadam by the priests and temple authorities.

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata presented Aashadam Saare to Goddess Kanaka Durga, the presiding deity of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday. It is a tradition that the city top cop offers Saare to the Goddess during the Telugu month of Ashadam, which is considered auspicious to worship Kanaka Durga. The police commissioner along with DCP Vishal Gunni, west zone ACP Hanumantha Rao, one-town inspector R Suresh Reddy and other officials took the procession carrying traditional clothes from one town to the temple atop Indrakeeladri.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After offering clothes, Rana along with other officials had the darshan of presiding deity and performed special pujas. Later, the CP was offered Veda Ashirvachanam and prasadam by the priests and temple authorities.