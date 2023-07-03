Home Cities Vijayawada

Drive against ganja: Over 50 held in 6 months under 'Operation Parivarthana'

NTR dist police arrest more than 10 ganja smugglers in and around city last week, seize contraband worth Rs 10 lakh

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under Operation Parivarthana and the instructions of Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy, NTR district police has reportedly arrested more than 50 people in the past six months between January and June months.Operation Parivartana was launched in Andhra Pradesh to curb the supply side of ganja menace. It was led by the State police in collaboration with Special Enforcement Bureau to tackle smugglers.

“Interestingly, more than 10 notorious ganja smugglers from Vijayawada city and other surrounding villages were arrested just this week. Marijuana worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from them. We also invoked Preventive Detention  (PD) Act against one. According to the police, the arrested smugglers were running a huge network, in which most of them were students,” a senior official on condition of anonymity said.

Elaborating on the meticulous process implemented in tracking the accused and pinning them down, the officer said NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata had formed an action plan with all station house officers in the district and instructed them to prepare a list of previous offenders who were arrested or caught under the charges of ganja smuggling, peddling or consumption.

“In the process of tracking one person, we have to do a background investigation of the accused. We thoroughly verify the antecedents of his/her family members and friends as well. This way we have successfully busted more than 50 gangs operating in the district,” the senior official explained.The latest arrest of one notorious offender Chinna Basha by Patamata police under a special operation has helped the police to bust a major ganja network in Vijayawada.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, NTR district police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said, “Chinna Basha is a resident of Vidyadharapuram. He has been booked for more than 35 cases under charges for various crimes, but particularly ganja smuggling. He works in the dark and tracking him was a tiring job as he does not use a mobile phone.”

The police officer explained, “We had been on the look out for him for a year. With a lot of patience and with the help of insiders, we arrested him. The accused had formed local peddler gangs in the city with the help of college students and ran the business unabated. He personally purchased ganja from mediators and supplied the contraband to these local peddlers with the help of his friends and family. A thorough investigation is on to track his entire network.”

“So far, we have cracked down on half of the ganja smuggling network in the city,” the commissioner of police said.Kanthi Rana Tata further asserted that a similar exercise will be continued to free the city from ganja, drugs and other narcotic substances.

