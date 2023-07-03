Father can keep children with him: Andhra Pradesh HC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Children living with their father on their own cannot be called illegal confinement, observed the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a recent verdict. It made it clear that a father, being a natural guardian, has every right to keep his children with him.

Devipriya Sirisha of Chittoor district filed a habeas corpus petition that her husband Dr Bhanumurthy had illegally confined their 17-year-old daughter studying Intermediate, while staying at a hostel, and 7-year-old son, after forcibly taking them away.

In the petition, she said her husband had left her and is living with another woman. She expressed concern that if the two children stay with her husband, they may face problems in the future. Following her petition, the court directed the Krishna district police to produce the children before it.

When the children were produced before the court, they told the division bench, comprising Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy and Justice T Rajasekhar Rao, that they were not in illegal confinement. The girl told the court that she was not taken by her father against her will, but went with him for summer vacation.

The boy expressed his desire to stay with his father.

