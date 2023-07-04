Home Cities Vijayawada

International Plastic Free Day: NCC cadets rally against plastic usage in Vijayawada

He furthermore emphasised that producing plastic is cheap, however, it is done using a variety of toxic chemicals and colours.

Published: 04th July 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

NCC cadets taking part in a rally in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo I Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One should avoid using plastic keeping in mind that the animals, which are eating plastic dumped on the roads and streets, are facing severe health issues, said commanding officer of 8th Andhra Naval NCC unit R Srinivas Rao. 

As part of Puneeth Sagar Abhiyan and International Plastic Free Day, an awareness rally was organised against the usage of plastic which was flagged off by R Srinivas Rao on Monday. During the awareness rally, the cadets raised the slogan ‘Just say no to plastic’.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said that the recycling process for plastic can be very expensive and takes hundreds of years to decompose and some may even take over 400 years to completely decompose.

He furthermore emphasised that producing plastic is cheap, however, it is done using a variety of toxic chemicals and colours. “The usage of plastic has been increasing pollution in the environment. Since most of the plastic waste is dumped in the oceans, it is quite harmful to aquatic life,” he added. 

NCC Navy superintendent Nagesh Naidu, instructor Yugandhar, associate officers of Andhra Loyola College Lieutenant Parameswara Rao, PB Siddhartha College NCC associate officer sub-lieutenant Venkatesh, NCC staff, cadets and others also participated in the event.

