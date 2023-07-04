Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP activist booked for ‘harassing’ girl students in Vijayawada

Afraid of Murali’s unexpected behaviour, students immediately informed their parents, who stopped the bus at Gopavaram village and demanded an explanation for his behaviour.

Published: 04th July 2023 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Nuzvid rural police registered a case against 50-year-old TDP activist Vadapatla Murali for allegedly misbehaving with college students on Monday. 

The accused Murali has been reportedly working as a bus attendant on a private college bus in Eluru. 
According to police, the incident happened at Gopavaram village of Musunuru Mandal on Saturday, where the accused Murali reportedly misbehaved with girl students by touching them inappropriately when they were on their way home on the college bus. 

Afraid of Murali’s unexpected behaviour, students immediately informed their parents, who stopped the bus at Gopavaram village and demanded an explanation for his behaviour.

“Murali attacked parents and fled from the scene. Based on complaints from the students and parents,  a case has been registered. We came to know that there were some other cases filed against Murali in the past,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuzvid rural police Vadapatla Murali ‘harassing’ girl
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp