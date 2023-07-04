TDP activist booked for ‘harassing’ girl students in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nuzvid rural police registered a case against 50-year-old TDP activist Vadapatla Murali for allegedly misbehaving with college students on Monday.

The accused Murali has been reportedly working as a bus attendant on a private college bus in Eluru.

According to police, the incident happened at Gopavaram village of Musunuru Mandal on Saturday, where the accused Murali reportedly misbehaved with girl students by touching them inappropriately when they were on their way home on the college bus.

Afraid of Murali’s unexpected behaviour, students immediately informed their parents, who stopped the bus at Gopavaram village and demanded an explanation for his behaviour.

“Murali attacked parents and fled from the scene. Based on complaints from the students and parents, a case has been registered. We came to know that there were some other cases filed against Murali in the past,” said the police.

