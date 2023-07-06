High Court seeks clarity from Andhra govt on SC orders on R-5 zone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday sought clarity from the State government as to whether the Supreme Court had given permission only for the distribution of house sites to the poor in the R-5 zone of the capital region Amaravati or permitted the construction of houses also.

Hearing a fresh petition filed challenging the government orders transferring lands given for capital construction under the Land Pooling Scheme to the district collectors, so they can distribute the same to the poor as house sites (one cent), a division bench comprising Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and Justice Venkata Jyothirmayee, sought clarity on it.

The court also served notices on Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, who was made a respondent in a personal capacity, besides the Chief Secretary, the Deputy Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing, Principle Secretaries of MAUD and Revenue, APCRDA Commissioner, Land Allocation Committee, collectors of Guntur and NTR districts, and tahsildars concerned. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to July 11.

Neerukonda Rythu Sankshema Sangham secretary J Sreedhar Babu, Pichikalapalem Rythu Sankshema Sangham secretary D Shankar Rao, Abhurajupalem Rythu Sankshema Sangham secretary K Harinath Chowdary, Kondamarajupalem Rythu Sankshema Sangham secretary M Srinivas Rao, secretaries of all farmer welfare associations in the capital region, Rayapudi Dalita Bahujana Sankeshma Saingham JAC president Basavaiah filed the petition.

The petitioners argued that the distribution of lands taken for the capital city construction to the poor is a violation of the APCRDA Act and the GOs issued transferring the lands to collectors of NTR and Guntur district is illegal. They further demanded that the gazette notification issued for the R-5 zone be cancelled.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said petitions challenging the amendment of the APCRDA Act are pending before the High Court Chief Justice bench. The Supreme Court stated that the R5 Zone house site issue will be as per the final verdict of the High Court.

