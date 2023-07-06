Home Cities Vijayawada

High Court seeks clarity from Andhra govt on SC orders on R-5 zone

They further demanded that the gazette notification issued for R-5 zone be cancelled. 

Published: 06th July 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday sought clarity from the State government as to whether the Supreme Court had given permission only for the distribution of house sites to the poor in the R-5 zone of the capital region Amaravati or permitted the construction of houses also.

Hearing a fresh petition filed challenging the government orders transferring lands given for capital construction under the Land Pooling Scheme to the district collectors, so they can distribute the same to the poor as house sites (one cent), a division bench comprising Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and Justice Venkata Jyothirmayee, sought clarity on it. 

The court also served notices on Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, who was made a respondent in a personal capacity, besides the Chief Secretary, the Deputy Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing, Principle Secretaries of MAUD and Revenue,  APCRDA Commissioner, Land Allocation Committee, collectors of Guntur and NTR districts, and tahsildars concerned. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to July 11.

Neerukonda Rythu Sankshema Sangham secretary J Sreedhar Babu, Pichikalapalem Rythu Sankshema Sangham secretary D Shankar Rao, Abhurajupalem Rythu Sankshema Sangham secretary K Harinath Chowdary, Kondamarajupalem Rythu Sankshema Sangham secretary M Srinivas Rao, secretaries of all farmer welfare associations in the capital region, Rayapudi Dalita Bahujana Sankeshma Saingham JAC president Basavaiah filed the petition. 

The petitioners argued that the distribution of lands taken for the capital city construction to the poor is a violation of the APCRDA Act and the GOs issued transferring the lands to collectors of NTR and Guntur district is illegal. They further demanded that the gazette notification issued for the R-5 zone be cancelled. 

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said petitions challenging the amendment of the APCRDA Act are pending before the High Court Chief Justice bench. The Supreme Court stated that the R5 Zone house site issue will be as per the final verdict of the High Court. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Supreme Court R-5 zone
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp