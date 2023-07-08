Home Cities Vijayawada

IIID Design Confluence & Showcase expo commences in Vijayawada

Malladi Vishnu appreciated the organisers for making the latest innovations in the respective fields available to the locals.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 03:49 PM

Malladi Vishnu Vardhan

Vice Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The importance of architecture and interior design is increasing in the country, said Vice Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan.

He inaugurated the IIID Design Confluence and Showcase at SS Convention in the city organised under the joint auspices of the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), Amaravati Regional Centre, and Akar InfoMedia Pvt Ltd on Friday.

Malladi Vishnu appreciated the organisers for making the latest innovations in the respective fields available to the locals. More than 30 companies exhibited their products and technologies in this exhibition. Jignesh Modi, who was elected as the president of IIID, emphasised that design showcases and student workshops will be organised simultaneously in this three-day exhibition.

He revealed that 500 national-level representatives are attending this design expo, which is being held at the highest level ever in the region. IIID Amaravati Centre chairperson and event convener Shreekrishna Balarka Therli disclosed that the exhibition will create an ideal platform for designers, students and exhibitors.

