Home Cities Vijayawada

Three dead in separate road accidents in Vijayawada

While both husband and wife died on the spot, the child received minor injuries and was admitted to Jaggaiahpet area hospital.

Published: 08th July 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons, including a couple, died and one person was injured in two different road accidents that took place in the NTR district on Friday. In the first incident, the couple Siddamsetty Radha Krishna (35), his wife Leelarani (29) and their four-year-old daughter were on their way to Vedadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for offering special prayers and were reportedly hit by a fly ash-laden tipper lorry.

While both husband and wife died on the spot, the child received minor injuries and was admitted to Jaggaiahpet area hospital. The couple got married six years ago and were living in Madhira town of Telangana.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old youth Bhukya Sambasiva Rao killed on the spot while the pillion driver Bhukya Sai (23) managed to escape with injuries when their motorcycle hit an electric pole near Muktyala village under Jaggaiahpet police station limits. Police registered cases under relevant sections of IPC in the two incidents and investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accidents Three dead in separate road accidents NTR district
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp