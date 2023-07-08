Three dead in separate road accidents in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three persons, including a couple, died and one person was injured in two different road accidents that took place in the NTR district on Friday. In the first incident, the couple Siddamsetty Radha Krishna (35), his wife Leelarani (29) and their four-year-old daughter were on their way to Vedadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple for offering special prayers and were reportedly hit by a fly ash-laden tipper lorry.

While both husband and wife died on the spot, the child received minor injuries and was admitted to Jaggaiahpet area hospital. The couple got married six years ago and were living in Madhira town of Telangana.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old youth Bhukya Sambasiva Rao killed on the spot while the pillion driver Bhukya Sai (23) managed to escape with injuries when their motorcycle hit an electric pole near Muktyala village under Jaggaiahpet police station limits. Police registered cases under relevant sections of IPC in the two incidents and investigation is underway.

