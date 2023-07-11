Home Cities Vijayawada

Municipal Corporation commissioner inspects development works in the city 

Published: 11th July 2023 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Pundkar

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner made a visit to the dumping yard at the sixth road in Autonagar on Monday and inspected the facility. He took stock of the performance of the weighing bridge in the plant transfer station and suggested the officials make certain improvements to the facility.

VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar further directed the officials to create awareness among the people on segregating the garbage in three baskets so as to ease the workload of CLAP vehicle staff. The staff was told to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate in vacant plots and directed the officials to take measures to curb sewage water flow on the roads during heavy rains. 

He later inspected the management of sanitation and underground drainage system in many streets and instructed the staff to attend to their duties on time. 

The sanitary inspector and the secretariat staff have been instructed to take measures to clear the waste clogging the drainage during heavy rains.

The Commissioner also inspected the Excel plant in Singh Nagar and inquired about the progress of pending works. The officials were instructed to inspect the newly established information park works at the Excel plant and complete the works at a brisk pace.

He also inspected the places like tree waste processing unit, town planning section scrap, mattress waste processing unit and C&D waste recycling unit. Executive engineers ASN Prasad, Satyanarayana, sanitary inspectors and others were present. 

