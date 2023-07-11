Nandi Natakotsavam to be held after five years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Film Development Corporation will honour the best theatre artists and technicians with 73 Nandi Awards in five categories, as a part of Nandi Natakotsavam- 2023.

Elaborating on the details, Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner of Information and Public Relations, Ex-Officio Secretary and Managing Director of Film Development Corporation said that as per the notification released by the state government on July 5, the government will be giving awards in five categories namely poetry (Padya) plays, social plays, social playlets, children’s playlets, and college or university playlets.

The state government has already released the notification on this.

“The entries will be received till August 5 and can be withdrawn by August 12. The venue for the Nandi Natakotsavam is yet to be decided. Plays and playlets performed between 2018 to 2022 are eligible for entry, of which ten poetry plays, six social plays, 12 social playlets, five children playlets and five college or university playlets will be shortlisted for the final competitions,” the Commissioner said.

He also stated that new dramas in the children and youth category will also be permitted for the competition. The jury will visit the locations of Nataka Samajams (Theatre Associations) for primary scrutiny.

Artists should give preference to topics that reflect our cultural traditions, humanitarian values and high living, with fresh storylines, Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy added. He also released the book ‘Telugu Padya Nataka Rangam- Sanketikata Samakaleena Adhyayanam’ written by R Nirupama Sunetri.

