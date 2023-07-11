Home Cities Vijayawada

New joint directors to monitor govt teaching hospitals

Officials were instructed to take measures to provide full-fledged infrastructure, and facilities in government teaching hospitals by the end of July.

Published: 11th July 2023 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister for Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education, Vidadala Rajini (File Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state government has been enhancing the monitoring system of teaching hospitals and as part of that they have taken a decision to appoint new Joint Directors to monitor the service providers at government teaching hospitals across the State and the proposals have been submitted to the government, said Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini.

She held a  review meeting on Monday, at the Health, Medical and Family Welfare office in Mangalagiri.  

The Minister said that all the services of CT and MRI Scanning should be provided to the patients free of cost and the sanitation on the hospital premises should be improved. 

Rajini also reviewed the status of seasonal diseases in the State and instructed the officials to be vigilant and to set up 10-bedded special wards to treat patients suffering from diseases like Dengue and Malaria.

She instructed the officials to take measures to provide full-fledged infrastructure, and facilities in the government teaching hospitals by the end of July as the colleges will be reopened from August. The Minister also instructed the officials to enhance the Aarogyasri services in hospitals.

