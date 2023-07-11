Home Cities Vijayawada

Seven dead as bus falls into canal in Prakasam district

One of the injured alerted the police and relatives following which local police and ambulances reached the spot.

Published: 11th July 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Seven persons, including a seven-year-old, were killed after the vehicle in which they were traveling fell into a canal from a bridge near Darsi in Prakasam district. (Photo | Express)

Seven persons, including a seven-year-old, were killed after the vehicle in which they were traveling fell into a canal from a bridge near Darsi in Prakasam district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWAD: Seven persons, including a seven-year-old, were killed after the vehicle in which they were traveling fell into a canal from a bridge near Darsi in Prakasam district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to police, a family from Podili in Prakasam district was on its way to Kakinada to attend a marriage reception when the mishap took place. The driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering and veered from the road. The bus fell into Nagarjuna Sagar canal from the bridge leading to the death of seven persons instantly. There were at least 45 passengers on the bus apart from two drivers.

One of the injured alerted the police and relatives following which local police and ambulances reached the spot. With the help of locals, police brought out the injured and shifted 17 injured persons to nearby hospitals. Over-speeding is said to be the cause of the mishap.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the deaths and asked officials to extend the best medical facilities to the injured.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seven dead Prakasam district accident Nagarjuna Sagar canal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp