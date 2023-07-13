Government to increase salaries of temple priests in State

Home Cities Vijayawada

Priests who are getting Rs 5,000 as salary to date will be paid Rs 10,000 and those who are getting Rs 10,000 as salary will be paid Rs 15,650.

Published: 13th July 2023

The temple priests began observing 7-day homams for a healthy society.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Endowments Kottu Satyanarayana emphasised that the government has enhanced the salaries of priests (Archakas) working in the Temples falling under the purview of the endowments department.

Speaking to the media persons on Tuesday, the Minister said that priests who are getting Rs 5,000 as salary to date will be paid Rs 10,000 and those who are getting Rs 10,000 as salary will be paid Rs 15,650. 

He further informed that the promotions given to the executive officers working in grade-3 temples in the State were halted and accepted that there is a need to fill the vacant posts in the engineering and electrical sections of the endowment department and will release guidelines as soon as possible in this direction.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that they amended Section 83 of the Endowments Act and with these amendments, the people who encroach on endowment lands will be punished with a jail term of up to eight years.

