New AI-based analysers maintain quality of grains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said they have taken various initiatives to tackle targeted public distribution systems and malnutrition-related issues in the State and advanced technology in the areas of grain collection and processing.

Addressing the media on Thursday, FCI officials said the Central government and National Food Security Act (NFSA) has plans to spend over Rs 2 lakh crore in the next year on food subsidy.

Under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), Integrated Child Development Authority (ICDA) and other welfare schemes, the central government approved the supply of fortified rice to tackle malnutrition-related ailments.

Deputy general manager for FCI Vijayawada zone K Jayaprasad explained that the corporation is in front of using the advanced technology of artificial intelligence. He said that around 220 depots were equipped with AI-based grain analysers in the State.

He also said the storage capacity of field depots increased by around 15 per cent in the wake of fortified rice distribution.

“Fortified rice has been distributed to more than 18 lakh children under the mid-day meal scheme and Anganwadi centres. The newly equipped AI-based grain analysers will help in maintaining the quality of the crop,” he explained. Assistant general manager (Quality) Manoj Kumar and others were present.

VIJAYAWADA: The officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said they have taken various initiatives to tackle targeted public distribution systems and malnutrition-related issues in the State and advanced technology in the areas of grain collection and processing. Addressing the media on Thursday, FCI officials said the Central government and National Food Security Act (NFSA) has plans to spend over Rs 2 lakh crore in the next year on food subsidy. Under Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), Integrated Child Development Authority (ICDA) and other welfare schemes, the central government approved the supply of fortified rice to tackle malnutrition-related ailments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Deputy general manager for FCI Vijayawada zone K Jayaprasad explained that the corporation is in front of using the advanced technology of artificial intelligence. He said that around 220 depots were equipped with AI-based grain analysers in the State. He also said the storage capacity of field depots increased by around 15 per cent in the wake of fortified rice distribution. “Fortified rice has been distributed to more than 18 lakh children under the mid-day meal scheme and Anganwadi centres. The newly equipped AI-based grain analysers will help in maintaining the quality of the crop,” he explained. Assistant general manager (Quality) Manoj Kumar and others were present.