New policy on organ transplantation is need of hour: Health Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There is a great need to bring a new policy in our country regarding organ transplantation and organ donation, said Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini.

Speaking on the second day of the 15th Central Federation of Health and Family Welfare Conference being organised by the Centre under the name of Swasthya Chintan Shivir on Saturday, the Minister said that there is a huge gap between the need for organs and donors with a ratio of about 100:1.

Pointing out the huge gap, she stated that there is a spike in the illegal trade of organs and emphasised on the need for a new policy for the sake of poor people in the country.

On the occasion, the Minister appealed to Union Minister Mansook Mandaviya seeking the Centre’s support on several developments taken up in the health sector of the State. Rajini informed him that the State government has brought 600 cancer procedures under Arogyasri health services and is spending nearly Rs 600 crore every year.

She also stated that the State has spent `350 crore to set up the latest equipment in the teaching hospitals, facilities and state cancer centres which is a burden on the state government.

