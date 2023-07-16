NTR police recover over 300 lost mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police on Saturday recovered and handed over more than 300 lost or stolen mobile phones, costing around Rs 50 lakh to their rightful owners.

Based on complaints of missing and lost cell phones received through the new online complaining system ‘Chat Bot’, Vijayawada cybercrime police registered cases and recovered the phones.

DCP Ajitha Vejendla said the lost phones were traced using advanced technology and the complaints were received through the new online complaining system ‘Chat Bot’.

The team used the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to enter the personal information of the owner of the lost/stolen mobile phone on the website https://cer.gov.in and put the devices under surveillance.

The recovered mobile phones were handed over in the presence of Deputy Police Commissioner Ajitha Vejendla.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Ajitha informed that the team successfully recovered more than 300 phones out of 1,424 complaints of missing mobile phones, received from the public in the past month.

In a bid to improve the services being offered by the police department, the NTR district commissioner of police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata launched a dedicated portal ‘Chat Bot’ to receive complaints from the public over loss on June 6.

In order to lodge a complaint to find a lost mobile, the complainant must send a ‘Hi’ message to the police on 9440627057 through WhatsApp. Following this, the complainant will receive an automated response with a QR code and link.

