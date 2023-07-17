Home Cities Vijayawada

Electricians give electric shocks to girl students in Vijaywada school, arrested

The accused were hired by the Zilla Parishad school in Edupugallu village to repair their electrical outlets.

Published: 17th July 2023 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two electricians in Vijayawada were found to be deliberately giving repeated electric shocks to three girl high school students sitting on steel benches in their classroom. Both have been arrested. 

The incident took place in Zilla Parishad school in Edupugallu village on Saturday afternoon where the two accused Marrivada Suribabu (30) and Boddu Vijaya Sekhar (45) had come to install electrical sockets for the TVs in the Grade 10 classroom.

The two allegedly felt 'disturbed' as the students were shouting and creating a nuisance. They had warned the students to remain silent but as they failed to heed them, Suribabu brought a live electric wire in contact with a steel bench where the three girls were seated. They received electric shocks and one of them fainted. 

According to Kankipadu sub-inspector Lakshmi, the incident came to light on Monday after the parents of the girl students lodged a complaint with the police after informing the same to the school headmaster and others. 

"Of the three girls, one girl collapsed due to the shock effect and the other two also fell sick. They were taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment. The two accused were booked under section 336 of IPC and section 6 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and both have been arrested," said sub-inspector Lakshmi.

(edited by online desk)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Electricians electric shock Vijayawada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp