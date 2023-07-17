Electricians give electric shocks to girl students in Vijaywada school, arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two electricians in Vijayawada were found to be deliberately giving repeated electric shocks to three girl high school students sitting on steel benches in their classroom. Both have been arrested.

The incident took place in Zilla Parishad school in Edupugallu village on Saturday afternoon where the two accused Marrivada Suribabu (30) and Boddu Vijaya Sekhar (45) had come to install electrical sockets for the TVs in the Grade 10 classroom.

The two allegedly felt 'disturbed' as the students were shouting and creating a nuisance. They had warned the students to remain silent but as they failed to heed them, Suribabu brought a live electric wire in contact with a steel bench where the three girls were seated. They received electric shocks and one of them fainted.

According to Kankipadu sub-inspector Lakshmi, the incident came to light on Monday after the parents of the girl students lodged a complaint with the police after informing the same to the school headmaster and others.

"Of the three girls, one girl collapsed due to the shock effect and the other two also fell sick. They were taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment. The two accused were booked under section 336 of IPC and section 6 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and both have been arrested," said sub-inspector Lakshmi.

(edited by online desk)

VIJAYAWADA: Two electricians in Vijayawada were found to be deliberately giving repeated electric shocks to three girl high school students sitting on steel benches in their classroom. Both have been arrested. The incident took place in Zilla Parishad school in Edupugallu village on Saturday afternoon where the two accused Marrivada Suribabu (30) and Boddu Vijaya Sekhar (45) had come to install electrical sockets for the TVs in the Grade 10 classroom. The two allegedly felt 'disturbed' as the students were shouting and creating a nuisance. They had warned the students to remain silent but as they failed to heed them, Suribabu brought a live electric wire in contact with a steel bench where the three girls were seated. They received electric shocks and one of them fainted. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Kankipadu sub-inspector Lakshmi, the incident came to light on Monday after the parents of the girl students lodged a complaint with the police after informing the same to the school headmaster and others. "Of the three girls, one girl collapsed due to the shock effect and the other two also fell sick. They were taken to a hospital and discharged after treatment. The two accused were booked under section 336 of IPC and section 6 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and both have been arrested," said sub-inspector Lakshmi. (edited by online desk)