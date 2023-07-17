Vijayawada soon to get Pink Toilet for good hygiene

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to boost the Centre’s Swachhata move and create a hygienic public washroom for women, Vijayawada will soon inaugurate its first ‘Pink Toilet’.Build as a pilot project, the toilet has been constructed and developed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, near Benz Circle junction under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Speaking to TNIE, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said the ‘Pink Toilet’ will provide a hygienic environment to the women and girls of the city for their daily chores. Emphasising over the colour selection of the toilet, the Commissioner stated that the government fixed pink colour for the toilets so that it can easily be identified by the girls.

Women and girls can access the facility free of cost. We are trying to generate revenue through advertisements so that it can be operated free of cost for women,” he added.“The toilet is provided with adequate water supply, lighting, a changing room and other amenities, including the washroom for adolescent girls and women. In addition, each toilet has an incinerator which is used for the safe disposal of sanitary napkins,” the commissioner Swapnil said.

The first-of-its-kind facility also has vending machines for sanitary napkins, incinerator facilities and a feeding area for breastfeeding mothers.A bus shelter will also be built at the site so that women can sit and take shelter while waiting for public transport. We are conducting a survey to extend the same where the footfall of women and girl is significant,” VMC commissioner explained.

