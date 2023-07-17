Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada soon to get Pink Toilet for good hygiene

Started as a pilot project, the toilet, built at a cost of  Rs 20L will also have a bus shelter

Published: 17th July 2023 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Pink toilet
By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to boost the Centre’s Swachhata move and create a hygienic public washroom for women, Vijayawada will soon inaugurate its first ‘Pink Toilet’.Build as a pilot project, the toilet has been constructed and developed at a cost of Rs  20 lakh, near Benz Circle junction under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Speaking to TNIE, VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said the ‘Pink Toilet’ will provide a hygienic environment to the women and girls of the city for their daily chores. Emphasising over the colour selection of the toilet, the Commissioner stated that the government fixed pink colour for the toilets so that it can easily be identified by the girls.   

Women and girls can access the facility free of cost. We are trying to generate revenue through advertisements so that it can be operated free of cost for women,” he added.“The toilet is provided with adequate water supply, lighting, a changing room and other amenities, including the washroom for adolescent girls and women. In addition, each toilet has an incinerator which is used for the safe disposal of sanitary napkins,” the commissioner Swapnil said.

The first-of-its-kind facility also has vending machines for sanitary napkins, incinerator facilities and a feeding area for breastfeeding mothers.A bus shelter will also be built at the site so that women can sit and take shelter while waiting for public transport. We are conducting a survey to extend the same where the footfall of women and girl is significant,” VMC commissioner explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pink Toilet Swachhata Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp