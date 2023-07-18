Businessman missing after car plunges into canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old businessman went missing after his car plunged into a canal near Chodavaram village under Penamaluru police station limits on Monday. The businessman, identified as Gajula Ratna Bhaskar, owns an ice factory in Bantumilli village and it was learnt that he owns a membership in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and actively participates in party-related programmes.

He lastly attended a party meeting in Machilipatnam Koneru centre on Sunday night and the incident took place while he was on his way to his home in Avanigadda.

According to Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jai Surya, the locals of Chodavaram village noticed the car in the canal at around 4 AM in the morning and informed the same to the police.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Penamaluru police rushed to the spot and with the help of Aadhar card and vehicle registration details they identified that the car belongs to Bhaskar.

Even after launching a search operation for Bhaskar, the efforts of the police went in vain. The police informed about the incident to the family members of the missing person.

“During our investigation, we came to know that Bhaskar had sent his last live location to his daughter before the car plunged into the canal. We are verifying the facts and call data of Bhaskar. Meanwhile, expert swimmers were pressed to search in the canal for missing Bhaskar,” the DSP said.

He further did not rule out the possibility of abduction as Bhaskar’s car was found in Chodavaram while he resides in Avanigadda. A missing case has been registered and special teams were formed to investigate the mystery

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old businessman went missing after his car plunged into a canal near Chodavaram village under Penamaluru police station limits on Monday. The businessman, identified as Gajula Ratna Bhaskar, owns an ice factory in Bantumilli village and it was learnt that he owns a membership in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and actively participates in party-related programmes. He lastly attended a party meeting in Machilipatnam Koneru centre on Sunday night and the incident took place while he was on his way to his home in Avanigadda. According to Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jai Surya, the locals of Chodavaram village noticed the car in the canal at around 4 AM in the morning and informed the same to the police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Upon receiving the information, a team of Penamaluru police rushed to the spot and with the help of Aadhar card and vehicle registration details they identified that the car belongs to Bhaskar. Even after launching a search operation for Bhaskar, the efforts of the police went in vain. The police informed about the incident to the family members of the missing person. “During our investigation, we came to know that Bhaskar had sent his last live location to his daughter before the car plunged into the canal. We are verifying the facts and call data of Bhaskar. Meanwhile, expert swimmers were pressed to search in the canal for missing Bhaskar,” the DSP said. He further did not rule out the possibility of abduction as Bhaskar’s car was found in Chodavaram while he resides in Avanigadda. A missing case has been registered and special teams were formed to investigate the mystery