R-5 Zone case hearing adjourned to July 21

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arguments on the petitions filed by farmer leaders challenging the creation of the R-5 Zone in the capital region Amaravati, allotment of house sites and measures to construct houses for the poor, continued in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday.

Senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao, counsel for one of the petitioners, submitted to the court that farmers, who gave their lands under the land pooling scheme for the capital city construction, are partners in the project, which is clearly stated in the commercial agreement between the APCRDA and the farmers.

He said without consulting its partners, unilaterally creating the R-5 Zone and giving house sites to people from other regions is illegal. He argued that by allocating house sites to the poor from other regions and now getting ready to construct houses for them, the State government has violated the fundamental rights of the farmers, who gave their lands to the APCRDA for the capital.

He further argued that there is no clarity on ownership of the lands given under the land pooling scheme.

Muralidhar Rao further argued that transferring the lands in the newly created R-5 Zone to others is against Board Standing Orders (BSO). He informed the court that the government is set to lay the foundation stone for the house construction in the R-5 Zone on July 24, for which hundreds of crores have been allocated.

Once, the court verdict comes against the government, those crores of rupees of taxpayers' money would go to waste. Hence, he sought an interim stay.

The three-member division bench of Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, adjourned the case hearing to July 21 and said it will decide on the interim stay at that time.

When Dammalapati Srinivas, counsel for another petitioner in the case, got ready to argue his case, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and Kasa Jaganmohan Reddy appearing for the APCRDA, informed the court that they are yet to file their counter in the case to be argued by him.

VIJAYAWADA: Arguments on the petitions filed by farmer leaders challenging the creation of the R-5 Zone in the capital region Amaravati, allotment of house sites and measures to construct houses for the poor, continued in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday. Senior advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao, counsel for one of the petitioners, submitted to the court that farmers, who gave their lands under the land pooling scheme for the capital city construction, are partners in the project, which is clearly stated in the commercial agreement between the APCRDA and the farmers. He said without consulting its partners, unilaterally creating the R-5 Zone and giving house sites to people from other regions is illegal. He argued that by allocating house sites to the poor from other regions and now getting ready to construct houses for them, the State government has violated the fundamental rights of the farmers, who gave their lands to the APCRDA for the capital. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further argued that there is no clarity on ownership of the lands given under the land pooling scheme. Muralidhar Rao further argued that transferring the lands in the newly created R-5 Zone to others is against Board Standing Orders (BSO). He informed the court that the government is set to lay the foundation stone for the house construction in the R-5 Zone on July 24, for which hundreds of crores have been allocated. Once, the court verdict comes against the government, those crores of rupees of taxpayers' money would go to waste. Hence, he sought an interim stay. The three-member division bench of Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy, Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, adjourned the case hearing to July 21 and said it will decide on the interim stay at that time. When Dammalapati Srinivas, counsel for another petitioner in the case, got ready to argue his case, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy and Kasa Jaganmohan Reddy appearing for the APCRDA, informed the court that they are yet to file their counter in the case to be argued by him.