Ryots plan dharna as wait for Guntur Channel extension continues 

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long wait of farmers of the Nallamada region for the Guntur Channel extension continues. The wait has been going on since Independence. Though promises were made by policymakers, nothing has materialised so far. Now, once again farmers of Nalamada have hit the streets to press for their demand. On July 18, farmers will stage a Maha Dharna at the district collectorate.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Kolla Rajamohan, Nallamada Rythu Sangham convener, said they were left with no other option but to resort to such protests to get their voice heard.

Administrative sanction for the project was given six years ago and tenders were almost finalised. But, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government came, and the reverse tendering process was taken up. After some delay, the tender was finalised in November 2021.

Resurvey was done and all that is to be done is land acquisition. All it required is Rs 113 crore for land acquisition. The amount has to be deposited with the district collector for payment to farmers.

The farmers of Prathipadu, Pedanandipadu, Kakumanu and Vatticherukuru mandals in the Palnadu region and Parchur in the Bapatla district have been agitating demanding the extension of the Guntur Channel by another 30 km.

The extension of Guntur Channel, once realised, will create 50,000 acres of more ayacut under it. In fact, the Pedanandipadu High-Level Channel (former name of Guntur Channel), planned in 1936, has still remained on paper.

The existing Guntur Channel, which is 47 km long from Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna River to Yamanuru in Prathipadu mandal of Guntur district, provides water for the drinking needs of Tadepalli and Mangalagiri municipalities and Guntur Municipal Corporation, besides supplying irrigation water to 34 villages in the region.

With a drawing capacity of more than 400 cusecs, the channel is a lifeline of around 27,000 acres. When contacted by TNIE, Umamaheswar Rao, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department, Guntur, said, “The draft declaration and draft notification regarding the land acquisition will be given soon and construction works will be started in Pedanandipadu.”

