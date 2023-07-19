Home Cities Vijayawada

EPIC inks pact with APEITA to strengthen electronics

The collaboration aims to revive India’s electronics sector and contribute to making India a Product Nation.

Published: 19th July 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Ajai Chowdhry, the chairman of Epic Foundation and founder of HCL. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hardware products think tank EPIC Foundation, a non-profit organisation, founded by HCL Founders Dr Ajai Chowdhry and Arjun Malhotra, has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA), with an aim to strengthen the electronics ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by APEITA CEO Kiran Salikireddy and Senior Vice-President EPIC Foundation Harish Wadhwa. To strengthen the electronics sector in the State, the NGO,  EPIC Foundation will advise and enable EITA on various technical and strategic interventions through their subject matter expertise and constituting advisory to drive this agenda,    

The collaboration aims to revive India’s electronics sector and contribute to making India a Product Nation.

“Andhra Pradesh has been at the forefront of the IT/ITES sector and played a pivotal role in shaping the industry in India. As we embark on this mission to provide thrust to the country’s journey of reviving the electronic industry, the collaboration will go a long way in developing key strategies to develop the State,” explained founder Dr Ajai Chowdhry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPIC FoundationAndhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp