EPIC inks pact with APEITA to strengthen electronics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hardware products think tank EPIC Foundation, a non-profit organisation, founded by HCL Founders Dr Ajai Chowdhry and Arjun Malhotra, has signed an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA), with an aim to strengthen the electronics ecosystem.

The MoU was signed by APEITA CEO Kiran Salikireddy and Senior Vice-President EPIC Foundation Harish Wadhwa. To strengthen the electronics sector in the State, the NGO, EPIC Foundation will advise and enable EITA on various technical and strategic interventions through their subject matter expertise and constituting advisory to drive this agenda,

The collaboration aims to revive India’s electronics sector and contribute to making India a Product Nation.

“Andhra Pradesh has been at the forefront of the IT/ITES sector and played a pivotal role in shaping the industry in India. As we embark on this mission to provide thrust to the country’s journey of reviving the electronic industry, the collaboration will go a long way in developing key strategies to develop the State,” explained founder Dr Ajai Chowdhry.

