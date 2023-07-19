Home Cities Vijayawada

NTR Kondapalli toys selected for ODOP award

Published: 19th July 2023 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Kondapalli toys. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kondapalli toys from the NTR district have been selected for the One District One Product 2023 (ODOP) award by the Central government.

They have been allowed to vote through e-voting which will be started on July 20.   

Relating to this, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao said that the district should recognise nationally by winning a national award for the  Kondapalli toys.

It has been suggested to present the toys to the officials coming to the district from different areas to increase its uniqueness.

He appealed to the public to vote for Kondapalli toys in the e-voting starting from July 20 and help to win the district a national award.

