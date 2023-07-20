ACB crackdown on government staff, assets seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of the Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday raided the residences of AP Social Welfare Institutions Society joint secretary KDVM Prasada Babu and unearthed disproportionate assets worth crores.

ACB officials divided into various teams, carried out surprise raids at different locations belonging to Prasada Babu and his kin in Guntur, Vijayawada and Krishna districts, and seized property documents and other valuables acquired through illegitimate earnings.

During the raids, ACB officials found that the tainted officer possessed properties in Eluru, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Pamarru and Denduluru. The ACB officials also found nine immovable properties in various locations, 500 grams of gold ornaments, promissory notes worth Rs 26 lakh and investments worth Rs 1 crore.

According to the reports reaching here, KDVM Prasada Babu joined Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in 1991 as a constable and got promoted to Circle Inspector rank. After clearing Group-1 in 2007, took charge of the Assistant Treasury office and later, worked as project director for DRDA and Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan.

“We have identified the accused officer who amassed disproportionate properties worth crores in the market. Two housing plots, an RCC house and a building in Eluru, two plots in Poranki near Vijayawada and one plot in Pamarru, a G+2 house in Hyderabad and 90 cents of agricultural land. Three cars, three motorcycles, Rs 30,000 cash and household items were seized,” said the ACB officials.

The anti-graft officials also found that Prasada Babu has invested Rs 1 crore and spent another Rs 30 lakh in Mounika Aqua Farms private limited.

In another incident, the Prakasam district ACB unit officials caught Konakamitla sub-inspector K Deepika and a constable for demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 45,000 from a complainant for removing their names in a dowry harassment case.

Based on a complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught the accused. The SI allegedly demanded a bribe amount of Rs 60,000 and finally settled for Rs 45,000.

