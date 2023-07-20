Class 10 student unable to read Class five textbook in mother tongue, HC informed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed dismay when it was informed that a class 10 student is unable to read a class 5 textbook in their mother tongue and a class 5 student is unable to read a class 2 textbook.

Hearing a PIL filed by Dr Guntupalli Srinivas stating that Baseline tests results were not published by the State government, though they are mandatory as per the Right to Education Act and State Council of Educational Research, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice R Raghunandan Rao sought an explanation from the government as to why the results of Baseline and TARLT tests were not published.

It directed the government to file a counter with full details by July 22 and adjourned the case hearing.

Petitioner’s counsel K Indraneel Babu said the results were published on the website, but were immediately removed. He said a class 5 student is not able to reach class 2 text and a class 10 student is not able to read a class 5 text book.

Expressing concern, the court commented that one should feel shame for the situation. It observed that earlier, people used to feel shame for not being able to read their mother tongue, but now it has become a status symbol, which is a shameful development. It sought the government to explain what measures it had taken to deal with such a situation.

