Committed to protect interests of every section of society: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has assured that his party will not take any decision that hurts the religious sentiments and interests of any section of the society. Speaking to Muslim community leaders, who met him on Wednesday, Naidu promised to study the suggestions made by the elders on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) before taking a stand on the issue in the wake of the Centre’s move to introduce a bill on it in the monsoon session of Parliament.

The Muslim community leaders explained to him that the proposed UCC is not just harmful to the interests of Muslims, but every other community.

“The UCC will come in the way of the right to religious freedom of everyone in the country,” they felt. After listening to their opinions and suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code, he assured them that TDP is

committed to protecting the interests of every section of society.

“The TDP always gives priority to welfare and development and protecting the religious beliefs of Muslims. We strongly believe all humans are equal, all religions should be respected,” he said, highlighting the initiatives taken by the TDP government earlier for the welfare and uplift of Muslims and other minorities.

Reiterating that the TDP is committed to protecting Waqf properties and interests of Muslims, he emphasised the need for greater participation of Muslims in politics. “Once the TDP returns to power, it will implement schemes to eradicate poverty in society,” he promised.

