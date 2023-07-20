Home Cities Vijayawada

Nara Lokesh promises to develop rural roads

Mentioning that 25,000 km long roads were constructed during the TDP regime, he promised to rebuild all the roads.

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh Nara Lokesh (Photo | Nara Lokesh Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Deploring the poor condition of roads in the rural areas across the State in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said all the roads will be rebuilt soon after the party comes to power.

When villagers of Gudevaripalem in the Kanigiri Assembly segment met him during his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday and complained about the poor condition of roads, Lokesh said, “Contractors are not coming forward to take up even small works in the YSRC government as bills worth Rs 1.30 lakh cr are pending clearance.”

Mentioning that 25,000 km long roads were constructed during the TDP regime, he promised to rebuild all the roads. He said once the TDP government returns to power, it will supply safe drinking water to every household through the water grid.

Ajispuram villagers also submitted a memorandum to him highlighting the drinking water problem. “How Jagan, who consumes bottled water worth `1,000 each, could know the problems of the common man,” he observed.

