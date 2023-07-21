Home Cities Vijayawada

Brain dead youth gives new lease of life to four patients

The Vijayawada city traffic police department made a green channel to the airport for the transportation of the youths' lungs to a patient at Secunderabad KIMS.

Published: 21st July 2023 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 22-year-old boy, declared brain dead, gave a new lease of life to four individuals in two cities after his parents decided to donate his organs, on Thursday.

The deceased Vujjuri Dinesh of Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada, had met with an accident and had undergone craniotomy surgery. The doctors could not see any improvement in his condition and declared him brain dead.

After the consent of the deceased’s parents Vujjuri Srinivasa Rao and Naga Lakshmi, doctors transplanted Vujjuri’s cornea, liver, kidneys and lungs to four different persons taking treatment in various hospitals in Vijayawada and Secunderabad.

The Vijayawada city traffic police department made a green channel to the airport for the transportation of his lungs to a patient at Secunderabad KIMS.

Organ donation was conducted as per Jeevandan rules, under the guidance of the Chairman of Jeevandan Andhra Pradesh Dr K Rambabu and the hospital director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi.

