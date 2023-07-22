2 Maoist sympathisers held during NIA raids

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the residences of Maoist sympathisers and arrested Sirisha, wife of top Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna or RK, who died in 2021, and one Guddu Prabhakar.

According to the police, while Sirisha was arrested at her residence in Alakurapadu village of Tangutur mandal in Prakasam district, Prabhakar was arrested at his residence in Vijayawada. Prabhakar is presently working as a president for Kula Nirmulana Porata Samiti.

It is to be recalled that CPI-Maoist’s Central Committee member Ramakrishna died from kidney-related ailments in Chhattisgarh on October 14 last year and NIA officials raided RK’s house and other places in Andhra Pradesh last July suspecting that they had links with Maoists and supporting them financially.

Condemning the illegal arrest of Prabhakar, Poura Hakkula Sangham state joint secretary M Anjaneyulu, Viplava Rachayithala Sangham secretary Arasavilli Krishna, IFTU state general secretary K Polari and PDSU leader A Ravichandra demanded NIA officials to release a press statement on the arrest.

They alleged that National Investigation Agency officials violated rules of arrest as they failed to serve notices and also demanded them to release him immediately.

Statement demanded

Poura Hakkula Sangham state joint secretary M Anjaneyulu and Viplava Rachayithala Sangham secretary Arasavilli Krishna demanded NIA officials to release a press statement on the arrest

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the residences of Maoist sympathisers and arrested Sirisha, wife of top Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna or RK, who died in 2021, and one Guddu Prabhakar. According to the police, while Sirisha was arrested at her residence in Alakurapadu village of Tangutur mandal in Prakasam district, Prabhakar was arrested at his residence in Vijayawada. Prabhakar is presently working as a president for Kula Nirmulana Porata Samiti. It is to be recalled that CPI-Maoist’s Central Committee member Ramakrishna died from kidney-related ailments in Chhattisgarh on October 14 last year and NIA officials raided RK’s house and other places in Andhra Pradesh last July suspecting that they had links with Maoists and supporting them financially.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Condemning the illegal arrest of Prabhakar, Poura Hakkula Sangham state joint secretary M Anjaneyulu, Viplava Rachayithala Sangham secretary Arasavilli Krishna, IFTU state general secretary K Polari and PDSU leader A Ravichandra demanded NIA officials to release a press statement on the arrest. They alleged that National Investigation Agency officials violated rules of arrest as they failed to serve notices and also demanded them to release him immediately. Statement demanded Poura Hakkula Sangham state joint secretary M Anjaneyulu and Viplava Rachayithala Sangham secretary Arasavilli Krishna demanded NIA officials to release a press statement on the arrest