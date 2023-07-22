Home Cities Vijayawada

2 Maoist sympathisers held during NIA raids

They alleged that National Investigation Agency officials violated rules of arrest as they failed to serve notices and also demanded them to release him immediately.

Published: 22nd July 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the residences of Maoist sympathisers and arrested Sirisha, wife of top Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna or RK, who died in 2021, and one Guddu Prabhakar.

According to the police, while Sirisha was arrested at her residence in Alakurapadu village of Tangutur mandal in Prakasam district, Prabhakar was arrested at his residence in Vijayawada. Prabhakar is presently working as a president for Kula Nirmulana Porata Samiti.

It is to be recalled that CPI-Maoist’s Central Committee member Ramakrishna died from kidney-related ailments in Chhattisgarh on October 14 last year and NIA officials raided RK’s house and other places in Andhra Pradesh last July suspecting that they had links with Maoists and supporting them financially.

Condemning the illegal arrest of Prabhakar, Poura Hakkula Sangham state joint secretary M Anjaneyulu, Viplava Rachayithala Sangham secretary Arasavilli Krishna, IFTU state general secretary K Polari and PDSU leader A Ravichandra demanded NIA officials to release a press statement on the arrest.

They alleged that National Investigation Agency officials violated rules of arrest as they failed to serve notices and also demanded them to release him immediately.

Statement demanded

Poura Hakkula Sangham state joint secretary M Anjaneyulu and Viplava Rachayithala Sangham secretary Arasavilli Krishna demanded NIA officials to release a press statement on the arrest

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigation Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp